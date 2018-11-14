Last week: Beat UCLA, 31-28
This week: at Oregon, 8:30 p.m. Saturday
Herm Edwards’ team saved its season with three straight wins — and with two more, the Devils can play in the Pac-12 championship for the first time since 2013. Up first is an Oregon team that is as cold as ASU is hot. ASU features an arsenal of running back Eno Benjamin and receiver N’Keal Harry. Benjamin has rushed for over 175 yards in each game during the current winning streak, while Harry has rattled off back-to-back games with over 100 yards. Expect a shootout this week in Eugene.