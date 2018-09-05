Last week: Beat UTSA, 49-7
This week: No. 15 Michigan State, 7:45 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: It wasn’t supposed to be this way when Herm Edwards and Kevin Sumlin moved to Arizona last winter. But ASU again looked like the team to beat in Arizona after decimating UTSA. Sure, it was only UTSA. But for UA it was only BYU, and Sumlin’s Wildcats couldn’t take care of business. It’s still too early to tell the direction of the two rivals, but Edwards’ Sun Devils looked like the better team in every facet in Week 1. Manny Wilkins threw for 237 yards and four touchdowns, Eno Benjamin rushed for 131 more and N’Keal Harry picked up where he left off with 140 yards and two scores. Michigan State will provide a tougher challenge.