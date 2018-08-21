Flight record: 7-6, 6-3 in Pac-12 play
Pilot: Herm Edwards (First season at Arizona State, first season overall)
Co-pilots: OC Rob Likens, DC Danny Gonzalez
Hub: Tempe Stadium (56,232 capacity)
Itinerary: at SDSU, Sept. 15; vs. Stanford, Oct. 18, vs. UCLA 11/10
Return visits: QB Manny Wilkins, WR N’Keal Harry, WR Kyle Williams, OL Casey Tucker, OL Alex Losoya, RT Quin Bailey, LB, Koron Crump, LB Jay Jay Wilson, DL Renell Wren, DB Chase Lucas, DB Kobe Williams
Lost baggage: RB Kalen Ballage, RB Demario Richard, OL Sam Jones, DL Tashon Smallwood, DL JoJoe Wicker, DL Christian Sam
Flight plan: Wilkins took strides last year as a first-time, full-time starter, improving from 2,329 to 3,270 yards and from 12 touchdowns to 20. His interceptions didn't take the necessary dip last year, as he still threw eight, but with Harry (who caught 82 balls for 1,142 yards and eight scores) and Williams back in the fold (66 catches, 763 yards), Wilkins shouldn't be forced into many bad situations.
Ground crew: The Sun Devils will sorely miss Kalen Ballage and Demario Richard, and the ball now falls into the hand of Eno Benjamin, who had all of 142 yards and one touchdown last year. It will be curious to see how much Edwards relies on the ground game after taking a decade off of coaching football. The game has changed since he last coached — in the NFL.
Cloud 9: Edwards does more than wins the press conferences, and the Sun Devils reel off eight wins, including a victory over Arizona in the Territorial Cup.