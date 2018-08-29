Last year: Second in Pac-12 South, lost in Sun Bowl (7-6, 6-3 Pac-12)
This week: UTSA, 7:30 p.m. Saturday
Analysis: You play to win the game, right? Unfortunately for first-year college coach Herm Edwards and the Sun Devils, it won't happen much in 2018 if you ask our panel. It's worth noting Edwards' schedule in his first year back in the coaching business. The Sun Devils host No. 11 Michigan State in Week 2, and have to travel to Washington, USC and Oregon this year. That's a tall order for any team. However, ASU will get to do it with one of the conference's premier passers in Manny Wilkins. A season-ending Achilles injury to John Humphrey hurts depth a bit, but as long as Wilkins has deep threat K'Neal Harry, the Sun Devils will put up points. Edwards returns eight defensive starters, and if sophomore corner Chase Lucas can hold down the secondary, teams may find it hard to keep up.