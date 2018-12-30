Record: 9-3
NET: 31
Kenpom: 43
Sagarin: 43
Worst loss: 67-66 to Princeton at home on Saturday.
Best win: 80-76 over Kansas at Tempe on Dec. 22.
Storyline: The Sun Devils have scheduled tough since Bobby Hurley’s arrival and they’ve grown into it.
Redeeming quality: ASU can survive a rough shooting game because of its defense (50th best nationally) and rebounding (10th in offensive rebounding percentage and No. 30 in defensive rebounding percentage)
Number: 45.3 – Free throws attempted divided by field goals attempted, the 18th best rate nationally in getting to the free throw line.
Projection: “Guard U” relied heavily on its perimeter last season, and Pac-12 teams figured out how to play them. But the Sun Devils’ increased size and versatility, personified by forward Zylan Cheatham and budding star Luguentz Dort, suggests they can carry their nonconference success into league play this time.
He said it: “Overall, I like that we can go big or (as against Kansas) we had a stretch with Zylan and four guards. So we have different looks, different ways that we can attack.”
— ASU coach Bobby Hurley