Arizona Supreme Court allows release of election audit records

PHOENIX — The Arizona Senate has no legal excuse to refuse to publicly produce the records of the firm it hired to audit the 2020 election returns.

In a brief order Tuesday, the Arizona Supreme Court refused to overturn a Court of Appeals ruling that the records of Cyber Ninjas as related to the audit are public.

That leaves intact the finding that the records are the property of the Senate. And that, the appellate judges said, makes them subject to disclosure under the state’s public records law.

The justices also dissolved a stay they had issued to allow the Senate to keep the documents confidential at least for the time being.

But it remains unclear exactly when the public will finally get a look at what has been kept secret.

Senate spokesman Mike Philipsen said he knows some of the disputed documents already have been gathered and may be ready for release within days. But with an estimated 60,000 records that have yet to be produced, it may take longer to get the rest of them online for public viewing.

And then there’s the possibility the Senate will try to make new claims about why some of the documents should remain shielded.