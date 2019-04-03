Arizona is among a number of schools reaching out to potential UC Irvine transfer Max Hazzard, the younger brother of former UA walk-on Jacob Hazzard.
UC Irvine transfer Max Hazzard (@maxhazzard2) tells me he’s heard from Arizona, Utah, Oregon State, Boise State, Northwestern, St. John’sTCU, Montana, Gonzaga and Pitt. He averaged 12.5 points and 2.1 assists per game last season. Brother walked on af Arizona.— Ellie Lieberman (@ellieliebs) April 3, 2019
Max Hazzard averages 12.5 points and shot 38.8% from 3-point range while helping the Anteaters reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament. He scored 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting against Cal State Fullerton in the final of the Big West Tournament and 19 points while hitting 5 of 14 3s in Irvine's upset of Kansas State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
As of now, however, Arizona has no scholarships to offer and has a glut of backcourt players. UA coach Sean Miller has said he planned to add at least one and possibly two players this spring, suggesting he expects two or more players to depart.
Former UA commit Jahvon Quinerly is transferring from Villanova, after briefly posting earlier this season that the school was "my second choice for a reason."
Quinerly, a five-star guard out of New Jersey, played in only 25 of Villanova's 36 games and averaged just 3.2 points.
Quinerly committed to UA in August 2017 but decommitted shortly after UA was implicated in the federal college basketball probe in September 2017. The federal complaints said then-UA assistant coach Book Richardson accepted $20,000 in bribes to use toward luring Quinerly to play for the Wildcats.