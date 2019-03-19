Every year, more than a thousand teens “age out” of foster care in Arizona, many without a support system or guidance as they enter adulthood. From applying for college, jobs or even credit cards, these youth don’t know what their first steps are as adults.
The Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) developed the Thrive Mentor Program to connect these youth with adults who can guide them in this transitional period. Thrive aims to support foster-care youth between the ages of 16 and 21 by matching them with volunteer mentors to help empower them on their road to independence. Thrive provides skills and support to more than 1,000 young adults in Arizona each year by assisting them in gaining skills for self-sufficiency.
“My mentor has been there for me whenever I needed someone to talk to, day or night. She spends time with me and texts me all the time — just as a friend would. To me, a good person is someone who puts others in front of them. Someone who always wants to share happiness. My mentor is a good person.” – Thrive Mentee
“She is really good in guiding me and giving me advice in order to succeed in life. A good person for me is someone who enjoys helping others and who can make an impact or a difference in someone’s life. She has impacted my life in many ways and I just love her company.” – Thrive Mentee
Studies have found that mentored youth (those who reported having a mentor before the age of 18 and for at least two years) with meaningful adult influences are:
• 55 percent more likely to enroll in college.
• 81 percent more likely to participate in sports and extra-curricular activities.
• 78 percent more likely to volunteer in their communities.
• 46 percent less likely than their peers to start using drugs.
• 52 percent less likely than their peers to skip a day of school.
January is National Mentoring Month, and you can make a difference for these youth in many ways:
• Mentor a foster youth and help increase their chance of graduation, while promoting job skills and social skills.
• Make a donation. Your Charitable Organization Tax Credit will go further to help those in your community to reach their full potential. When you give back, you get back.
Together, we thrive. Learn about AzCA and the ways you can get involved at www.ArizonasChildren.org. To donate or to learn about the tax credit, visit www.ArizonasChildren.org/taxcredit