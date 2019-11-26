Arizona’s Children Association
- 3716 E. Columbia St., 85714
- 520-622-7611
- ArizonasChildren.org
Celena Wallace, 22, and her sister experienced foster care twice in their lives and were adopted by their grandmother as teenagers.
“If I hadn’t gotten support from Arizona’s Children Association, from anyone who has ever helped me until this point, I can honestly say, I don’t think I’d be here now,” said Celena. “I would either be doing drugs on the street, or I would be dead.”
Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) helps more than 40,000 children and families each year.
It’s amazing to hear from those who have been served; those who have come to AzCA in times of dire need, and hear that they were positively influenced.
Most children spend the holidays enjoying the traditions of the season: family festivities, feasts, decorations and finally opening those enticing packages.
This is merely a dream for many children in foster care or for families facing financial difficulties. Providing gifts or a special meal for their family is often out of the question.
These families turn to AzCA as a resource to strengthen their families and make life better for their children.
Let’s face it, most of us are focused on the newest technologies, best deals, and how to upgrade our own personal items.
All of this shopping adds up — money wasted on gifts that may not last or even be appreciated. Why do we do it? There is one common denominator: to show our loved ones how much we care.
Avoid the lines and find a gift that goes beyond anything you could ever put a bow on. Give a gift you’re proud of — honor your loved ones with a donation that helps children and families receive the resources and support needed to be safe, strong and resilient.
It’s hard to think of a more meaningful gift!
We get it. Filling out an online form may not feel as gratifying as volunteering or piling presents under a tree. However, without donations, we cannot continue to fulfill our mission to protect children, empower youth and strengthen families.
AzCA relies on donations from individuals, which makes up 89% of total donations. These funds allow us to support youth, like Celena, and provide the following:
- Foster care and adoption.
- Kinship support.
- Family education.
- Behavioral health and trauma/crisis response.
- Young adult services.
- Family preservation and reunification.
For every dollar you donate, 89 cents goes directly to our programs. Your gift is tax deductible and may qualify you for the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit.