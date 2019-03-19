Arizona Youth Partnership
Remember family dinners growing up?
Do you have a routine of meeting up with your family around the dinner table after a busy day?
I find it’s a great way to connect with my husband and hear about our day with no distractions from televisions or phones.
At Arizona Youth Partnership, we believe gathering around for a meal is a great way for families to connect, and it’s something we stress during our Strengthening Families Program.
One of our clients, let’s call her Jennifer, is busy helping her children achieve their goals. Jennifer and her family attended our Stronger Families Project in Rio Rico.
After the first session, where our Kids at Hope belief system is introduced, she remarked that not only was this the first time the entire family had been together to share a meal in over two years, but to discuss their hopes and dreams for the future.
From the lessons learned in the Strengthening Families Program, she believes her children will achieve those goals, with no exceptions.
The Stronger Families Project is designed for both parents/caregivers and their youth ages 10-14. This program gives families tools and strategies to strengthen the family unit, teaching them the importance of implementing love and limits in a family.
We are grateful to receive a grant to fund much of our Stronger Families Project, but unfortunately, that grant does not allow expenditures for food.
We strongly believe that the act of having a healthy dinner together while discussing the lesson is a huge part of the success of the program. Success would not be possible without additional support to pay for this very important part of the program.
By providing a meal to be enjoyed together, along with the lessons learned from the eight-week program, our families, many of whom suffer from food insecurity, begin to build healthier, stronger relationships; and stronger communities result.
We recognize that many of our clients struggle with food scarcity, and we have nearly a dozen programs with over 10,000 participants each year.
Your Arizona tax credit helps us to support this portion of the Arizona Youth Partnership. We supplement the grant funding to create a more family-like atmosphere by providing healthy snacks and incentives when they receive our services, resulting in increased attendance and reinforcement of healthy eating habits.
Arizona Youth Partnership builds solid foundations for youth and families by partnering with Arizona communities to prevent and solve local issues such as substance abuse, youth homelessness, lack of educational opportunities, teen pregnancy and challenging family dynamics.