Aviva Children’s Services
153 S. Plumer Ave., Tucson, 85719
520-327-6779
Since 1978, Aviva’s mission has been to provide enhanced services to improve the quality of life for children who are victims of abuse, neglect and poverty, and who are in the care of the Department of Child Safety.
We serve close to 3,000 children and 1,000 families a year in Pima County through programs that strengthen families, support children with resources while in state care and help prevent the recurrence of child abuse.
Aviva is driven by the belief that children in foster care should live as normal a life as possible, experiencing love, respect and a kinder side of life to ease any trauma and confusion.
This principle extends to kinship placements and families receiving in-home services as part of a DCS prevention plan. When DCS removes a child from their home, they often leave behind most of their belongings.
We step in to provide shoes, socks, underwear, school supplies, toiletries, diapers and much more. Our volunteers make colorful fabric duffel bags so that foster children do not have to carry their belongings in trash bags.
They also make beautiful hand-made quilts that we give to children to let them know the community cares for them.
During the holidays, we get to play Santa by providing gift to all children in DCS care in Pima County.
All this is made possible through in-kind donations as well as contributions through the Arizona Foster Care Tax Credit.
We hear so many rewarding testimonials from DCS staff, like that of a child they removed with sneakers held together with tape who was thrilled to buy his first brand-new pair of shoes with a gift card we issued him.
Most recently, we assisted a child in kinship care transition into a new school without delay because of our uniform vouchers and schools supplies.
We fulfill numerous DCS requests for groceries, cleaning supplies, family-size hygiene products, cribs, playpens or strollers to help preserve a kinship placement or to support a family working a prevention plan to achieve stability.
Aviva is proud to be in a community where folks have been supporting foster children and families for over 40 years. Donations through the Arizona Foster Care Tax Credit provides more than necessity items to the families we serve; it gives them dignity, hope and joy.