Arizona Tax Credit: Beacon Group

To say that Erika Kahn likes to move is an understatement. She expertly transitions from task to task as a courtesy clerk at Safeway. “I like to move around and move all over the place. I just can’t be in one spot. My family, we are all hard workers. It runs in my family,” she says.
Erika’s journey has had many turns. She has learning disabilities as well as anxiety, depression, insomnia and is hearing impaired. Coming originally to Beacon in 2007, Erika worked part-time at a local restaurant chain, but after changes in management structures, Erika needed to find another employment option.
It had been over a decade since Erika had looked for a job, so her Beacon employment support team suggested that she start job searching with Sarah Hogan, Beacon’s lead job coach.
Erika also enrolled in Beacon’s Transition to Employment program to further develop her job searching and working skills. The program, a seven-week curriculum with hands-on learning components such as job shadowing and volunteering, provides meaningful and individualized job training.
Taking multiple approaches paid off, and Erika has been on the job for nine months. Her manager Amanda Clark compliments, “She is very determined for sure. She always gets the job done great. I never have anything to worry about when Erika is here.”
Like Erika says: “It’s a great opportunity for people with disabilities to be out in the community and work like everyone else.”