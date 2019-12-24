Arizona Tax Credit: Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health is a local nonprofit behavioral health agency that changes lives — by unlocking and nurturing human potential for individuals living with emotional, behavioral or cognitive differences. Devereux has been providing programs and services for some of the most underserved members of our Arizona communities since 1967.
Devereux is an Arizona qualifying charitable organization, meaning donations of $800 filing jointly and $400 for a single, qualify for a dollar-for-dollar state tax credit. One hundred percent of the tax credits received go to Devereux’s HOPE for Kids Fund.
Because the majority of Devereux clients are enrolled in Arizona’s Health Cost Containment System, families sometimes struggle to make ends meet.
The HOPE for Kids Fund was created to help with emergency needs as well as the little extras to strengthen families and keep them together.
Last fall, one of our families found themselves in a crisis. Sarah, a single mother of three, lost her job and fell behind on her household bills.
Days away from having her electric shut off and her car insurance canceled, Sarah faced her children being placed in foster care because she could no longer provide transportation or a safe home environment.
Within hours of hearing the news, Devereux arranged to pay her bills from the HOPE fund. Sarah, overcome with emotion, called Devereux staff, “her guardian angels.”
However, Devereux staff were only part of the equation. The true “angels” are the individuals and businesses who repeatedly donate money that supports the fund. Sarah’s story had a happy ending because of donations from the Tucson community.
Sarah’s story is just one of hundreds with similar needs. Besides paying the occasional utility bills, the HOPE fund has also replaced broken windows, door locks and purchased car seats for newborns.
A $100 donation would give one child a school uniform and supplies, $200 provides four children with “dream days,” which might include a birthday celebration, $400 gives two children “Angel Packages” for children in our programs who arrive with no personal belongings such as clothing or hygiene and grooming items, and $800 provides a “summer experience” for eight children.