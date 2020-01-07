Arizona Tax Credit: Emerge

Sandra and Joey were immediately welcomed into Emerge’s emergency shelter.

It was just another day in Pima County, but not for Sandra. For Sandra, it was the day her world changed completely.

She had been under a lot of stress and felt a lot of pain caused by her husband who had been abusive and violent to her. Sandra felt conflicted; she loved her husband, but at the same time, she was a protective and caring mother for Joey, her 6-year-old son, who loved his father but also watched the abuse that she endured.

Sandra faced a challenging situation making a choice that — for better or for worse — would change her and Joey’s lives.

Struggling between the uncertainty and the risk of becoming homeless, Sandra decided to leave the relationship and remembered that a friend had given her an Emerge nail file. She took a risk and called Emerge to ask for help.

That was the new starting point for Sandra. She risked everything to save her and her son by leaving the hurtful past to create a new and different story.

Stories of courage and determination like Sandra’s give us an extra reason to provide a safe space for survivors away from abuse. There are many ways your gift makes an impact in the lives of survivors in our community.

With your donation, you can help people like Sandra avoid homelessness and be able to get on their feet, either by paying for a down payment on a new apartment, or tuition to get back into school, or basic necessities for children, like diapers, school books or food.

With your gift, Sandra will be able to start her life over again and Joey will have the chance to grow in a safe environment. Thank you for your life-changing gift.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to help, how to get help

Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse

2545 E. Adams St., Tucson, 85716

520-795-8001

emergecenter.org

Crisis Line: 888-428-0101

