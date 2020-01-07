Arizona Tax Credit: Emerge

It was just another day in Pima County, but not for Sandra. For Sandra, it was the day her world changed completely.
She had been under a lot of stress and felt a lot of pain caused by her husband who had been abusive and violent to her. Sandra felt conflicted; she loved her husband, but at the same time, she was a protective and caring mother for Joey, her 6-year-old son, who loved his father but also watched the abuse that she endured.
Sandra faced a challenging situation making a choice that — for better or for worse — would change her and Joey’s lives.
Struggling between the uncertainty and the risk of becoming homeless, Sandra decided to leave the relationship and remembered that a friend had given her an Emerge nail file. She took a risk and called Emerge to ask for help.
Due to the lethal level of violence happening in their home, Sandra and Joey were immediately welcomed into Emerge’s emergency shelter.
That was the new starting point for Sandra. She risked everything to save her and her son by leaving the hurtful past to create a new and different story.
Stories of courage and determination like Sandra’s give us an extra reason to provide a safe space for survivors away from abuse. There are many ways your gift makes an impact in the lives of survivors in our community.
With your donation, you can help people like Sandra avoid homelessness and be able to get on their feet, either by paying for a down payment on a new apartment, or tuition to get back into school, or basic necessities for children, like diapers, school books or food.
With your gift, Sandra will be able to start her life over again and Joey will have the chance to grow in a safe environment. Thank you for your life-changing gift.