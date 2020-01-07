Arizona Tax Credit: Interfaith Community Services

It became clear when Laura came to Interfaith Community Services, or ICS, for help that it would take more than just one visit to get her and her two boys stabilized. ICS was able to provide three months of support.
“When I came to ICS for help I was definitely at my most broken. I felt like there was no light at the end of the tunnel, there was no finish line. We were going to get kicked out of our house ... We had come to that point of hopelessness and ICS really helped endure that hunger and face that defeat over and over again and bring us back to that light at the end of the tunnel.”
Laura’s story is one of finding new hope after being on the very edge of homelessness and despair. With the help of ICS, Laura was able to keep going and make strides toward stability for herself and her children. But most importantly she received compassion and understanding when she came to us for help.
With support, she began to see the light at the end of the tunnel and allowed herself to dream bigger. She dreams of a home one day, not of just having enough to feed her family.
Interfaith Community Services has been helping families like Laura’s since 1985. Partnering with over 114 faith communities and with the help of over 1,000 volunteers, we fulfill our mission to help people in need achieve stable, healthy and independent lives. ICS offers multiple, wraparound services to help people in need. Our programs integrate efforts to help those served find greater self-sufficiency and independence.