Arizona Tax Credit: Interfaith Community Services

Arizona Tax Credit: Interfaith Community Services

It became clear when Laura came to Interfaith Community Services, or ICS, for help that it would take more than just one visit to get her and her two boys stabilized. ICS was able to provide three months of support.

“When I came to ICS for help I was definitely at my most broken. I felt like there was no light at the end of the tunnel, there was no finish line. We were going to get kicked out of our house ... We had come to that point of hopelessness and ICS really helped endure that hunger and face that defeat over and over again and bring us back to that light at the end of the tunnel.”

Laura’s story is one of finding new hope after being on the very edge of homelessness and despair. With the help of ICS, Laura was able to keep going and make strides toward stability for herself and her children. But most importantly she received compassion and understanding when she came to us for help.

With support, she began to see the light at the end of the tunnel and allowed herself to dream bigger. She dreams of a home one day, not of just having enough to feed her family.

Interfaith Community Services has been helping families like Laura’s since 1985. Partnering with over 114 faith communities and with the help of over 1,000 volunteers, we fulfill our mission to help people in need achieve stable, healthy and independent lives. ICS offers multiple, wraparound services to help people in need. Our programs integrate efforts to help those served find greater self-sufficiency and independence.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

Interfaith Community Services

2820 W. Ina Road, Tucson, 85741

520-297-6049

www.icstucson.org

Our mission is to help people in need achieve stable, healthy and independent lives.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20
Local news

'Pink Ninja' Addison Rerecich dies at 20

  • Updated

Addison Rerecich, who made headlines and medical history in 2011 when she contracted an antibiotic-resistant staph infection that led to a double lung transplant weeks before she turned 12, died on Monday, Dec. 30. She was 20 years old.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News