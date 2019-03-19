Literacy Connects
Batsiemisa “Prisca” Bikumunu arrived in Tucson in December 2015 as a refugee from Congo. She left behind her family, including a brother and sister.
She arrived in Tucson alone. There were no friends or family to welcome her. She did not speak English.
When asked about how she managed when she came here without knowing the language, Prisca says, “I understand ‘difficult.’”
“Everything here is different than in my country. I needed help.”
Due to eyesight issues and resulting headaches, her ability to study in Africa was limited. Her doctor in Congo told her the surgery she needed was not possible there.
Within four months of arriving in the United States, Prisca had surgery to correct her eyesight and stop her headaches. She can now see and study without pain.
Now school and learning are her main priority.
Prisca found courses offered by Literacy Connects and started attending last November. Prisca is one of nearly 1,700 adult students in a Literacy Connects program.
Literacy Connects relies heavily on financial support from individuals. Nearly 30 percent of the organization’s budget comes from individual donations. Literacy Connects is truly community based and does as much as the community will support.
When asked about taking classes through Literacy Connects, Prisca says of her tutor, Robin, “He’s so nice. With him, I progress. I’m so happy to come to school every day. I’m learning. Now, it’s so good.”
Prisca has definitely progressed. She became a United States citizen last year. She has passed the official GED tests in mathematics and civics, as well as the practice test for social studies. She is now working on preparing for her language GED test. Once she passes her GED, Prisca plans to go to college and become a nurse. Maybe. She hasn’t decided on her specialty yet. She is leaving her options open.
What is true today for Prisca is that she is driven, persistent and ambitious.
She has the ability to take care of things by herself. She can apply for jobs and promotions, explore career options with confidence and communicate effectively. She can be independent. Every day she can connect with her new Tucson community. She explains this by saying, “I like to live together with the people.
“I have the capacity to do anything.”