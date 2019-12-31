Arizona Tax Credit: Make Way for Books

Arizona Tax Credit: Make Way for Books

What: Make Way for Books

Address: 700 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, 85705

Phone: 520-398-6451

Website: makewayforbooks.org

Families everywhere dream of giving their children a better future. The dreams begin with education.

However, for many families in our community, the path is unclear.

“We weren’t connected with the community and didn’t have money for preschool. I found myself getting stressed out. I looked for programs but I couldn’t find anything,” Monique shared.

Only one in five children in our community has access to high-quality early education. Fewer than half of children from economically disadvantaged homes start school with the literacy skills they need to succeed. Research shows only one in 10 children reading below grade-level in first grade catch up.

With your support, Make Way for Books works to prevent a learning disparity before it appears by reaching children in the most critical age, birth to five years. We provide innovative programs that meet the diverse needs of more than 30,000 children and families annually.

Your support helps us provide proven early literacy programming that brings children and families together to learn. We break down barriers for families by traveling into the community to meet families where they are — at neighborhood schools, the swap meet, mobile home communities.

“My girls were very shy. Week after week, I saw them growing and interacting with other kids,” Monique said. “To see your impact — the way you shared stories and the way my girls fell in love with books — inspired me. Reading gave us a bond that we didn’t have before. When money is tight, it doesn’t cost anything.”

Only 46% of children in our community passed the third-grade reading assessment last year. Generous community support helps us change the story.

Make Way for Books is working to meet hundreds of young children (ages birth to 5) and their parents just like Monique’s family through our Story School program.

Donations to Make Way for Books can qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax return through the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit and give our youngest children the chance to reach their full potential.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

