Arizona Tax Credit: Make Way for Books

What: Make Way for Books
Address: 700 N. Stone Ave., Tucson, 85705
Phone: 520-398-6451
Website: makewayforbooks.org
Families everywhere dream of giving their children a better future. The dreams begin with education.
However, for many families in our community, the path is unclear.
“We weren’t connected with the community and didn’t have money for preschool. I found myself getting stressed out. I looked for programs but I couldn’t find anything,” Monique shared.
Only one in five children in our community has access to high-quality early education. Fewer than half of children from economically disadvantaged homes start school with the literacy skills they need to succeed. Research shows only one in 10 children reading below grade-level in first grade catch up.
With your support, Make Way for Books works to prevent a learning disparity before it appears by reaching children in the most critical age, birth to five years. We provide innovative programs that meet the diverse needs of more than 30,000 children and families annually.
Your support helps us provide proven early literacy programming that brings children and families together to learn. We break down barriers for families by traveling into the community to meet families where they are — at neighborhood schools, the swap meet, mobile home communities.
“My girls were very shy. Week after week, I saw them growing and interacting with other kids,” Monique said. “To see your impact — the way you shared stories and the way my girls fell in love with books — inspired me. Reading gave us a bond that we didn’t have before. When money is tight, it doesn’t cost anything.”
Only 46% of children in our community passed the third-grade reading assessment last year. Generous community support helps us change the story.
Make Way for Books is working to meet hundreds of young children (ages birth to 5) and their parents just like Monique’s family through our Story School program.
Donations to Make Way for Books can qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax return through the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit and give our youngest children the chance to reach their full potential.