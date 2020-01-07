Arizona Tax Credit: Miracle Center helps woman conquer unhealthy behaviors

“I will never forget July 13th, 2012. I woke up to a gun in my face, being told to undress by a masked invader in my hotel room. I knew why he was there and did as I was told. All the while, I prayed to God, promising if I survived I would stop doing drugs and working as an escort. I would go back to school and read my Bible — this time for real.”
Selena Drunert remembered it all like it was yesterday. Two years later, she had stopped escorting and had even done a 30-day stint in rehab. She was living back at home with her mom, dealing with PTSD and other behavioral issues due to her past choices. She said, “I had quit drinking but picked up heroin as a substitute. Heroin helped me forget the past just as easy as a bottle. And, I hoped, would kill me quicker, too.”
The following year brought another stint in rehab and another relapse. Selena was now living with a man she met in rehab. Most nights ended in physical fights. The day she left him, she drank Pine Sol and wound up in a psych ward.
But on April 6, 2016, Selena entered the Miracle Center, and was finally able to stop drinking and doing drugs.
Selena said, “I began to develop a relationship with God and study his word. I got treatment with a counselor and worked with other women to overcome my unhealthy learned behaviors. I discovered life was worth living after all.”
Selena is 3½ years clean and studying neurological disorders and research at the University of Arizona. She got married in 2017 and has a year-old boy. She says if it wasn’t for the Miracle Center, she would not be where she is today.
The Miracle Center is a privately funded, 18-month program for women that provides a safe, nurturing, faith-based environment where clients are offered hope and transitional support in a structured setting.
Charitable Tax Credits make up a large percentage of the group’s donations and allow the center to serve more women, as the program’s monthly cost per woman is $1,500.