Arizona Tax Credit: Mobile Meals on Wheels

Catherine, a Vietnam veteran and a registered nurse, suffered a ruptured gallbladder, a fractured leg, and the death of a child – all within six months.
An administrative error stopped her Social Security benefits and she could not afford her house payments.
Catherine lost her health, her child and then her home.
Fortunately, Veterans Affairs helped Catherine secure housing and referred her to Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona for the support she needs to continue living in her own home with health and dignity.
Because of your generous support, Catherine now receives two medically tailored meals each day to help manage her Type 1 diabetes.
Because of your compassion, Catherine is no longer alone. A kind word, a quick smile and a short conversation with a caring volunteer — these mean so much to the isolated, homebound adults served by Mobile Meals.
Because of you, Catherine is regaining her confidence, health and dignity.
Each day, our volunteers are on the front lines, helping our community’s most vulnerable adults with medically tailored, special-diet meals, safety checks, pet food and incontinence supplies. Together, we deliver so much more than a meal.
- $400 helps a frail adult stay nourished with medically tailored meals for four months.
- $800 feeds someone battling a life-threatening disease for eight months.
Ninety percent of our revenue comes from private sources, from donations from people like you.
Our goal is to serve everyone who makes the call for help, eliminate our waiting list and add two meal service providers who can cook special diet meals daily for those in need.
Your tax-credit dollars will help us do that as we promote the health, dignity and independence of homebound adults.
Specialized meals delivered daily, with love. That’s Mobile Meals on Wheels.