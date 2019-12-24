Arizona Tax Credit: Mobile Meals on Wheels

Arizona Tax Credit: Mobile Meals on Wheels

Mobile Meals helps homebound adults like Catherine, a Vietnam veteran and a registered nurse, live with dignity.

Catherine, a Vietnam veteran and a registered nurse, suffered a ruptured gallbladder, a fractured leg, and the death of a child – all within six months.

An administrative error stopped her Social Security benefits and she could not afford her house payments.

Catherine lost her health, her child and then her home.

Fortunately, Veterans Affairs helped Catherine secure housing and referred her to Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona for the support she needs to continue living in her own home with health and dignity.

Because of your generous support, Catherine now receives two medically tailored meals each day to help manage her Type 1 diabetes.

Because of your compassion, Catherine is no longer alone. A kind word, a quick smile and a short conversation with a caring volunteer — these mean so much to the isolated, homebound adults served by Mobile Meals.

Because of you, Catherine is regaining her confidence, health and dignity.

Each day, our volunteers are on the front lines, helping our community’s most vulnerable adults with medically tailored, special-diet meals, safety checks, pet food and incontinence supplies. Together, we deliver so much more than a meal.

  • $400 helps a frail adult stay nourished with medically tailored meals for four months.
  • $800 feeds someone battling a life-threatening disease for eight months.

Ninety percent of our revenue comes from private sources, from donations from people like you.

Our goal is to serve everyone who makes the call for help, eliminate our waiting list and add two meal service providers who can cook special diet meals daily for those in need.

Your tax-credit dollars will help us do that as we promote the health, dignity and independence of homebound adults.

Specialized meals delivered daily, with love. That’s Mobile Meals on Wheels.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

