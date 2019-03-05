Nourish
P.O. Box 36831, Tucson 85740
520-230-3630
In 2010, Nourish was formed by feeding therapists Marsha Dunn Klein and Mandy Carlsen. The mission of Nourish is to provide family and community support for children with feeding challenges.
The children we help may be premature, have heart difficulties or severe gastrointestinal issues; they may have a cleft lip and or palate, autism, or they may have feeding tubes.
Health care is costly; insurance and state programs provide less and less support for necessary treatments. Specialized equipment such as blenders and bottles are expensive, and many families cannot afford them.
These children and families need support and that is where Nourish steps in. We offer parent support groups, we provide monetary assistance for therapy services and tools, and we provide education through Lunch and Learns and workshops for doctors and therapists.
We want to see therapists, doctors and parents working together to formulate a plan that keeps the child’s well-being at the forefront of all decisions.
To support these families, we ask for support from our community. Tax credits are a convenient, mutually beneficial way to support Nourish.
Depending on your filing status, you can donate up to $800, which gives you a dollar-for-dollar credit on your Arizona taxes (check with your tax professional, of course). Each year, 15 percent to 18 percent of our annual budget is supplemented with tax credits.
With $100, Nourish can provide a unit of therapy for a child with a dietician.
With $200, Nourish can purchase 10 specialty bottles to give to families who cannot afford them.
With $400, Nourish can sponsor a Lunch and Learn session with therapists and doctors to discuss current topics in feeding therapy, so that they can work together with families to provide an interdisciplinary team approach for the children in our community. With $800, we can provide educational opportunities for therapists to learn new techniques in feeding therapy.
In nine years, Nourish has awarded over 3,000 units of therapy to over 600 children in the Tucson community. We have sponsored 65 Lunch and Learn sessions, and we are always planning more.
As we move forward, we want to expand our services, and we strive to give families in Southern Arizona the support they need to give their children healthy and happy mealtimes.