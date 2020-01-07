Arizona Tax Credit: Parent Aid

For nearly 30 years, Parent Aid has worked to prevent child abuse and neglect in Pima County.
Last year, their community of supporters provided in-home family support to over 100 families and served over 600 parents and caregivers in group classes.
These opportunities are open to all families because Parent Aid believes that abuse knows no color, language, gender or class. For many, becoming a parent is pretty easy, but for everyone, parenting is hard and we could all use a little support.
Jennifer Corbin and Christopher Cook recently had their first child, Owl. They knew they wanted to be the best parents they could be, but admittedly didn’t know the first thing about babies.
Reaching out for support can be scary for a family like this. Thankfully they found Parent Aid. By partnering with Jennifer and Christopher, their family support specialist found meeting times convenient for the family, assessed their needs and supported them through a year of home visitation.
Jennifer and Christopher found parenting to be isolating, but through home visitation discovered a whole new world of parenting possibilities. All first-time parents of newborns remember the stress and anxiety of every bump, cough and sneeze of our precious babies, and this was no different for Jennifer.
After completing Parent Aid’s Home Health module, Jennifer and Christopher were more confident in caring for their child’s needs and taking action when necessary to keep Owl healthy and thriving.
Jennifer and Christopher were filled with questions about how babies learn to communicate.
Their family support specialist guided them through activities to help them build their son’s language development.
By doing so, Owl now has a healthy attachment to his parents and a strong foundation for future learning.
Without your support, families such as this will miss out on the opportunity to be supported in their journey to create safer homes, build nurturing environments and provide positive guidance to their children.
You can provide the Home Health module to a family for just $400.
Your investment of $800 provides a group of families an entire class series.
When you invest $1,500 in Parent Aid, you provide weekly in-home support to a family for a full year, which will have lasting impacts not only on the parents and children but the community as well.
Every dollar invested in our home visitation program will be returned to our community 15-fold in decreased costs to the child welfare, criminal justice, healthcare and educational systems.