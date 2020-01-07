Arizona Tax Credit: Parent Aid

Arizona Tax Credit: Parent Aid

Through home visitation, Jennifer Corbin and Christopher Cook discovered a whole new world of parenting possibilities that helped them care for their son Owl.

For nearly 30 years, Parent Aid has worked to prevent child abuse and neglect in Pima County.

Last year, their community of supporters provided in-home family support to over 100 families and served over 600 parents and caregivers in group classes.

These opportunities are open to all families because Parent Aid believes that abuse knows no color, language, gender or class. For many, becoming a parent is pretty easy, but for everyone, parenting is hard and we could all use a little support.

Jennifer Corbin and Christopher Cook recently had their first child, Owl. They knew they wanted to be the best parents they could be, but admittedly didn’t know the first thing about babies.

Reaching out for support can be scary for a family like this. Thankfully they found Parent Aid. By partnering with Jennifer and Christopher, their family support specialist found meeting times convenient for the family, assessed their needs and supported them through a year of home visitation.

Jennifer and Christopher found parenting to be isolating, but through home visitation discovered a whole new world of parenting possibilities. All first-time parents of newborns remember the stress and anxiety of every bump, cough and sneeze of our precious babies, and this was no different for Jennifer.

After completing Parent Aid’s Home Health module, Jennifer and Christopher were more confident in caring for their child’s needs and taking action when necessary to keep Owl healthy and thriving.

Jennifer and Christopher were filled with questions about how babies learn to communicate.

Their family support specialist guided them through activities to help them build their son’s language development.

By doing so, Owl now has a healthy attachment to his parents and a strong foundation for future learning.

Without your support, families such as this will miss out on the opportunity to be supported in their journey to create safer homes, build nurturing environments and provide positive guidance to their children.

You can provide the Home Health module to a family for just $400.

Your investment of $800 provides a group of families an entire class series.

When you invest $1,500 in Parent Aid, you provide weekly in-home support to a family for a full year, which will have lasting impacts not only on the parents and children but the community as well.

Every dollar invested in our home visitation program will be returned to our community 15-fold in decreased costs to the child welfare, criminal justice, healthcare and educational systems.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to give

Parent Aid Child Abuse Prevention Center

2580 E. 22nd St., Tucson, 85713

520-798-3304

parentaid.org

Mission: Preventing child abuse by strengthening families and our community.

