Arizona Tax Credit: Parkinson Wellness Recovery

  • Updated

Parkinson Wellness Recovery is a Tucson-based, community-focused organization delivering Parkinson disease-specific physical therapy, exercise therapy, education and wellness programming to people with Parkinson’s and their care partners.

Now in our 10th year and officially called NeuroFit Networks Inc., we offer over 40 exercise therapy classes a week in a fun and positive environment, providing hope for people with Parkinson’s that they can get better and stay better with exercise.

Nate M. first noticed symptoms of asymmetry while practicing tai chi and flying his airplane.

After ruling out many other diagnoses, he was finally diagnosed with Parkinson’s.

Since 2012, Nate has faithfully attended group classes at PWR! and credits his regular exercise regimen for restoring function and maintaining a high quality of life, including his passion for following Parkinson’s research advances.

Upon retiring, Roxy M.H. and her husband researched several possible retirement spots with specific services and programming for people with Parkinson’s. They ultimately decided to move to Tucson from New Jersey to be a part of the PWR! family.

Since their arrival in late 2018, Roxy’s exercise routine has paid off, building the stamina and confidence she needed to play a leading role in a local theater production in 2019.

As an Arizona taxpayer, your directed tax credit donation of $400 for an individual or $800 for couple helps fund physical and exercise therapy services to the Tucson community at no additional cost to you.

A donation of $250 provides both a physical-therapy evaluation and one month of exercise therapy.

Every donation matters.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

How to Give

Parkinson Wellness Recovery

140 W. Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, 85705

520-591-5346

pwr4life.org

