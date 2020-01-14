Arizona Tax Credit: Parkinson Wellness Recovery

Parkinson Wellness Recovery is a Tucson-based, community-focused organization delivering Parkinson disease-specific physical therapy, exercise therapy, education and wellness programming to people with Parkinson’s and their care partners.
Now in our 10th year and officially called NeuroFit Networks Inc., we offer over 40 exercise therapy classes a week in a fun and positive environment, providing hope for people with Parkinson’s that they can get better and stay better with exercise.
Nate M. first noticed symptoms of asymmetry while practicing tai chi and flying his airplane.
After ruling out many other diagnoses, he was finally diagnosed with Parkinson’s.
Since 2012, Nate has faithfully attended group classes at PWR! and credits his regular exercise regimen for restoring function and maintaining a high quality of life, including his passion for following Parkinson’s research advances.
Upon retiring, Roxy M.H. and her husband researched several possible retirement spots with specific services and programming for people with Parkinson’s. They ultimately decided to move to Tucson from New Jersey to be a part of the PWR! family.
Since their arrival in late 2018, Roxy’s exercise routine has paid off, building the stamina and confidence she needed to play a leading role in a local theater production in 2019.
As an Arizona taxpayer, your directed tax credit donation of $400 for an individual or $800 for couple helps fund physical and exercise therapy services to the Tucson community at no additional cost to you.
A donation of $250 provides both a physical-therapy evaluation and one month of exercise therapy.
Every donation matters.