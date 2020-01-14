Arizona Tax Credit: Special Needs Solution

We made a comfortable harness for a 9-year-old with cerebral palsy so his family can support him as he learns to walk. We also adapted a rearview mirror for a woman without legs so she can safely ride her hand-pedaled bike. And sewed a weighted blanket that allows a child to sleep through the night for the first time in years.
These are a few of the nearly 1,000 pieces of equipment Special Needs Solutions makes every year. Our goal is to support the children and adults with disabilities in our community in participating as fully as possible in their lives. For us, this means creating equipment that helps increase both their independence and their ability to interact with the world around them.
The specialized equipment that children and adults with cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome and other disabilities need for sitting, mobility, making their needs known, and emotional regulation is usually expensive and, for many families, simply not affordable.
These are the families Special Needs Solutions was created to help. Because we are staffed by volunteer craftspeople, we can make this essential equipment while charging families for only the cost of the materials.
And when there is nothing commercially available to meet a child’s needs, Special Needs Solutions designs and makes something that will. In fact, almost everything we make at Special Needs Solution is custom designed to the specific and therapeutic needs of the individual.
Every year, these pieces of equipment make a difference in the lives of over 300 children and adults with disabilities in our community. We also collaborate with more than 100 therapists and teachers working with individuals in community agencies, private practices and in exceptional education school programs.