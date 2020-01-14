Arizona Tax Credit: Special Needs Solution

Arizona Tax Credit: Special Needs Solution

Special Needs Solutions’ goal is to support children and adults with disabilities in the Tucson community.

We made a comfortable harness for a 9-year-old with cerebral palsy so his family can support him as he learns to walk. We also adapted a rearview mirror for a woman without legs so she can safely ride her hand-pedaled bike. And sewed a weighted blanket that allows a child to sleep through the night for the first time in years.

These are a few of the nearly 1,000 pieces of equipment Special Needs Solutions makes every year. Our goal is to support the children and adults with disabilities in our community in participating as fully as possible in their lives. For us, this means creating equipment that helps increase both their independence and their ability to interact with the world around them.

The specialized equipment that children and adults with cerebral palsy, autism, Down syndrome and other disabilities need for sitting, mobility, making their needs known, and emotional regulation is usually expensive and, for many families, simply not affordable.

These are the families Special Needs Solutions was created to help. Because we are staffed by volunteer craftspeople, we can make this essential equipment while charging families for only the cost of the materials.

And when there is nothing commercially available to meet a child’s needs, Special Needs Solutions designs and makes something that will. In fact, almost everything we make at Special Needs Solution is custom designed to the specific and therapeutic needs of the individual.

Every year, these pieces of equipment make a difference in the lives of over 300 children and adults with disabilities in our community. We also collaborate with more than 100 therapists and teachers working with individuals in community agencies, private practices and in exceptional education school programs.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

Share your story

The Star is asking organizations in Southern Arizona that are certified as a Qualifying Charitable Organization or as a Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organization or qualifying school or program to share their story with Star readers. If your organization would like to participate, please email Debbie Kornmiller at dkornmiller@tucson.com for details.

How to Give

Special Needs Solutions

4555 S. Palo Verde Road, Suite 131, Tucson 85714

520-838-0987

snstucson.org

