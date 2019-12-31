Arizona Tax Credit: Tu Nidito Children and Family Services

What: Tu Nidito Children and Family Services
Address: 3922 N. Mountain Ave., Tucson 85719
Phone: 520-322-9155
Website: tunidito.org
Isabel Osuna was first introduced to Tu Nidito Children and Family Services in 2015 through her employer, Casino del Sol, a long-time philanthropic partner to the organization.
Isabel recalls, “I immediately felt connected to the families they serve because my Nana had breast cancer, so I know how it feels to love someone going through cancer.” It never occurred to Isabel that she would personally need Tu Nidito’s services. In February 2018, she herself was diagnosed with cancer.
Tu Nidito provides emotional support programming to children, teens, young adults and their families through one-on-one and group-based services designed for children, young adults and families impacted by the diagnosis of a serious medical condition or the death of a loved one.
According to Tu Nidito’s executive director, Liz McCusker, many people are unaware of Tu Nidito’s services until they really need them. Approximately one in every 13 children in Arizona will experience the death of a parent or sibling before they reach adulthood — and this number more than doubles by age 25. Annually, Tu Nidito supports more than 700 youth, plus their families.
Isabel says: “It was a bittersweet decision for me to reach out to Tu Nidito after I was diagnosed with breast cancer. I was so happy to have such a wonderful program to turn to yet also so sad that I had become ill.”
Reflecting on her journey, Isabel attributes Tu Nidito’s programs as a vital resource for her family during this difficult time in their lives.
“Being a teenager is hard enough already. Tu Nidito has really given my four children a place to process their emotions. I have gotten so much support and feel like I can really be myself since all those around me really relate to my situation — parents with serious medical conditions who have little ones, like me.”
Knowing firsthand how grief can impact a family, Isabel is paying it forward, donating her Arizona Charitable Tax Credit dollars to Tu Nidito. Tax credit dollars help to ensure Tu Nidito’s programs are free to children and families impacted by grief. A gift of $400 provides nearly a full year of support for a child grieving the diagnosis of a parent’s serious medical condition.
“Prior to becoming ill, I had been such a strong advocate of Tu Nidito, and being able to use the program only made me a stronger advocate. Tu Nidito is so worthy of our community’s support.”