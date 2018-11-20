Organization: Arizona’s Children Association.
Address: 3716 E. Columbia St., Tucson, 87514.
Phone: 520-622-7611.
Website: arizonaschildren.org
Founded in Tucson in 1912, Arizona’s Children Association (AzCA) provides specifically tailored curriculum to meet the needs of more than 40,000 children and families each year.
Today, we are one of the oldest and largest statewide, comprehensive child-welfare and behavioral-health nonprofits in Arizona. With support from the community, we can further our mission to protect children, empower youth and strengthen families.
With individual donations, we provide:
- Safe foster/adoptive homes for kids in need.
- Counseling and resources to address trauma/abuse.
- Training and tools to promote successful child development.
- Support for caregivers raising their relative’s children.
- Guidance to help at-risk families stay together.
- Life skills and mentoring for foster youth.
“I really appreciate how much AzCA has helped me. I moved into an apartment thinking everything would finally get better, since my living situation was unstable after I aged out of foster care. However, the apartment was infested with bedbugs and it was so terrifying. I was bit from my face all the way down to my toes. I had nowhere to stay for weeks, no money and no one to turn to. AzCA helped me get back on my feet — I don’t know what I would have done without them. I am very grateful to have someone in my life who believes in me. Thank you!” — Program Participant, Age 18
In 2019, our attention is on improving post-adoption services to ensure that placements are successful in the long-term.
We are also focusing on our Neurosequential Model of Therapeutics, which provides the ability to utilize brain mapping of children who have experienced trauma and tailoring therapeutic interventions to the child’s specific needs.
Together, we can make a difference for children and families in Tucson.
Your Charitable Organization Tax Credit will go further to help those in your community to reach their full potential.
When you give back, you get back.
- $25 provides a child entering foster care with essential items — hygiene products, school supplies.
- $50 supports a mentor/mentee relationship-building activity for the youth aging out of foster care and their mentor.
- $100 provides a BrainBox for in-home use to improve parent-child interaction that encourages healthy brain development.
- $400 provides scholarships for 10 parents in need to attend classes and receive the tools needed to be successful.
- $800 allows emergency funds for families struggling to make ends meet, such as bus passes and electric bills.