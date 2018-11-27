Organization: Arizona Youth Partnership.
Address: 7575 W. Twin Peaks Road, #165, Tucson, 85743.
Phone: 520-744-9595.
Website: azyp.org
“Families have more pressure and stress on their time than ever before.” That’s what the families who attend our Stronger Families Program tell us each week.
Julie, a struggling single mom, came to our program with her three tweens. For the first time in months, Julie sat with all of her children to enjoy dinner and conversation. The program provided not only dinner, but two focused hours where Julie and her children completed family activities, learned to communicate, and laughed together — all without interruption.
The Stronger Families Program is a nationally recognized program designed for parents and youth ages 10 to 14 to participate together.
Families connect over dinner, transition into separate educational sections for parents and youth and come back for an interactive family session.
The goal of the program is to facilitate family bonding and to empower parents with skills to successfully guide their youth to make healthy decisions during the difficult and sometimes risky teen years.
We at Arizona Youth Partnership know that parents have the greatest influence on their children’s lives, and that’s why we invest in families.
Last year, 185 parents or caregivers completed Arizona Youth Partnership’s eight-week Stronger Families Program with 229 of their children.
Arizona Youth Partnership exists to teach youth to be healthy, self-sufficient adults. We work with local communities to prevent and solve issues facing youth today, such as substance abuse, teen pregnancy, academic failure, challenging family dynamics and youth homelessness.
Tax-credit donations enable Arizona Youth Partnership to provide much-needed services to youth and families in Pima County. Based in Marana, Arizona Youth Partnership serves the Tucson metropolitan area and underserved communities in Pima County including Catalina, Sahuarita and Ajo.
A $50 donation provides family dinner for all of the families attending a Stronger Families session. A $400 donation provides family dinners for an entire eight-week course. And an $800 donation pays for one family completing the entire program.
You can donate with peace of mind because Arizona Youth Partnership is a Better Business Bureau Locally Accredited Charity. At Arizona Youth Partnership, we value partnerships — we are thankful for our donors and appreciate your help in building healthy, resilient youth and families.