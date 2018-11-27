Organization: Beacon Group.
Justin Hammond’s journey provides a glimpse into the challenges faced by people with disabilities seeking employment, and the ways that Beacon Group, a non-profit serving this community, offers assistance.
Justin’s first paid job was at Beacon Group’s Value Village Thrift Store. He began testing electronics, and with job coaching support, was promoted to cashier. Talking with customers was his favorite part of that job.
“They gave me a sense of community that contributed to the work environment,” he said.
After Value Village closed, Justin worked at Beacon Group while he received services to help him find another position that better matched his goals. He received training as part of “group-supported employment,” where people with disabilities work in crews to accomplish work tasks at community work sites.
Justin worked first at Sunnyside Unified School District, and then moved to a higher paying federal subcontractor position on a landscaping crew at the downtown federal court house. But he wanted to work more independently, and interact more with people in his job.
Employment specialist Joe Bribiesca helped Justin with interview skills, but when it came time for the interview, there was an unexpected twist. Justin has taught himself several languages, so he wrote on his application that he speaks Spanish fluently. The employer decided to conduct the entire interview in Spanish. The interviewers were impressed with his skills and hired him.
Almost three years into the job, at JW Marriott Tucson Starr Pass Resort and Spa, Justin is a valued employee working in the restaurant’s kitchen. He works 35 hours a week. His Beacon support team checks up on him via job coaches.
Justin’s story is a great example of why tax credit donations are so important.
A $100 donation provides résumé-building and interview skill-development services for one individual. A $500 donation provides job-search assistance for one person with a disability for one month. A $1,000 donation covers employment support services for one person with a disability for three months.
Last year, Justin received an Outstanding Achievement Award from Beacon Group. It was a celebratory moment, with Justin’s JW Marriott supervisor presenting the award.
Justin is an example of how persistence and assistance can overcome the barriers to employment for people with a disability.