Organization: Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona
Address: 140 W. Speedway, #230, Tucson, 85705
Phone: 520-623-0344
Website: ccs-soaz.org
Catholic Community Services has been serving individuals and families of all beliefs for 85 years. CCS’ programs are offered through its five agencies: CCS-Tucson, CCS-Yuma, CCS-Sierra Vista, Deaf & Residential Services and Pio Decimo Center.
Located in one of Tucson’s oldest neighborhoods, Pio Decimo Center, 848 S. Seventh Ave., is like a compassionate hug for those in need.
Pio Decimo provides childcare, youth-development programs, transitional housing, senior housing, counseling, asset-building, financial education and basic-needs assistance. Alicia and Francisco Robles believe that Pio Decimo helped keep their family together.
Five years ago, Alicia and Francisco became parents again in their late 60s. They brought their 2-year-old great-granddaughter, Kateri, into their home, and a year later, a newborn great-grandson, little Chuy.
Parenting at their age has been a challenge, but they’ve found tremendous support from Pio Decimo’s John Valenzuela Youth Center and child-education programs.
Kateri, now 7, attends the after-school and summer programs at JVYC. She loves to be there with her friends and to share all the activities.
“I don’t know how families survive without JVYC,” says Alicia. “Kateri loves to do everything she can.”
Chuy, 4, attends Pio Decimo’s all-day child-education program. When he was younger, Alicia sought DES assistance for Chuy’s daycare, but they weren’t eligible because they were retired.
At Pio Decimo, Chuy was eligible for a scholarship, and he started at age 3.
“He was so ready,” said Alicia. “He knew his numbers and colors and letters, but he just needed to be with other kids. We’ve seen so much growth in him.”
Pio Decimo’s programs give Kateri and Chuy what they need. They also give Alicia and Francisco what they need — a break from parenting so they can be at their best for the children.
“It has been wonderful for us in our late age,” said Alicia. “Pio Decimo keeps us together as a whole.”
Arizona Charitable Tax Credit donations allow donors to make larger gifts. These contributions are vitally important to the work of Pio Decimo Center and all of the agencies of Catholic Community Services.