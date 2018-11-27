Organization: Emerge! Center Against Domestic Abuse.
Address: 2545 E. Adams St., Tucson, 85716.
Phone: 520-795-8001.
Crisis line: 888-428-0101
Website: emergecenter.org
For survivors like Danielle, being able to stay in the Emerge shelter can mean life or death, and your tax-credit donations help ensure there’s help available when they’re in immediate danger.
Danielle first heard about Emerge when her husband hit her and caused her to lose consciousness.
Her husband’s assaults had grown from verbal abuse to physical abuse within the last year, but she didn’t have anyone to turn to in Tucson for help and wasn’t sure what to do without any money saved.
When she awoke from the attack, her husband took her car keys and left, saying he was going to return with a gun.
Fearing for her life, Danielle called the police.
Thanks to a newly expanded program that started last April, the officer who arrived used a risk-assessment tool to help gauge whether Danielle was at high risk of serious injury or death from her husband’s abuse.
Because Danielle was shown to be at high risk due to a long history of progressively escalating violence, she was given immediate access to Emerge services and entered a shelter later that day so that she’d have a safe space while she figured out what her options were.
As a result of the expanded use of risk assessment with victims of abuse, Emerge is seeing a dramatic increase in the requests for shelter and community-based services.
Since the introduction of the tool, 72 percent of survivors who called 911 for police intervention screened in at high risk, which has contributed to a dramatic increase in hotline calls.
In addition, the number of individuals to whom we have provided shelter has risen 30 percent compared to last year.
It’s more important than ever for Tucsonans to direct their tax-credit donations to Emerge, helping to ensure that survivors and their children have access to safety through Emerge programs.
Your Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Donations made to Emerge help fund critical services, such as staffing for the 24-hour multilingual hotline, running the emergency shelter and providing community-based services like one-on-one support, safety planning and children’s services.
With your help, we can support survivors like Danielle with finding safety, accessing healing services and creating a life free from abuse.