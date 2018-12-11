Name: GAP Ministries
Address: 2861 N. Flowing Wells Road #161, Tucson, 85705
Phone: 520-392-8436
Website: gapmin.com
Kenia Grajeda is a beautiful, warm and bubbly 20-year-old.
If you sat down with her, you would never know her life has been marked by abuse, neglect and trauma.
At just 2 months old, because her mother was a prostitute and couldn’t care for her, she went to live with a woman her mom knew. At age 5 she moved in with her grandparents.
In her early teens, her mom re-entered her life, introducing her to her new husband — a man who would prove to be an abusive stepfather to Kenia.
By the age of 16, Kenia had been shuffled between multiple group homes. Her face was filled with piercings and she had been arrested for fighting.
When she came to GAP’s teen girls home, she didn’t trust her house parents, Dawn and Jay, or get along with the other girls.
When most people think about foster children, they picture babies or small children. But teens and young adults preparing to age out of the system with next to no safety nets are arguably the most vulnerable population of foster children.
For most young people, parents are still a source of emotional and financial support for all the unpredictable circumstances that arise. But for foster youth, it’s sink or swim.
After a few months at GAP, Kenia began to realize that these people really cared.
With help from Dawn, she finished high school and enrolled at Pima Community College. Now in her second year at Pima, she is majoring in social services so that she can help others like her who have had a rough start.
Today, she says she has a “firm foundation.” She has faith in God and His love for her; she has “sisters” in the other girls who have shared a home with her at GAP; and she knows that there are adults who have her back as the safety net she needs in emergency situations.
GAP Ministries qualifies for the Foster Care Tax Credit and uses these funds, which are a major portion of its donations, to care for about 100 children and teens each day.
Over the past 20 years, GAP has helped thousands of young people find their way during very tough times.
GAP also licenses and trains prospective foster parents and provides services that bring healing to families in crisis.
GAP Ministries needs more people to stand in the GAP, one life at a time, to provide help for children, healing for families and hope for our community.