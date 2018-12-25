Organization: Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Southern Arizona
Address: 4301 E. Fifth St., Tucson, 85711
Phone: 520-795-0300
Website: jfcstucson.org
Jack told his second-grade teacher that everyone was always screaming at his house and that he didn’t want to take the bus home.
He stayed inside at recess and drew storybooks mostly about running away from home to a very cold place like Alaska.
Thanks to a concerned teacher, Jewish Family and Children’s Services of Southern Arizona (JFCS) was able to provide home-based counseling services for Jack and his family.
Throughout our community, many families do not have the coping skills they need. When families cannot cope with life’s challenges, stress increases and so does the risk of a child being in harm’s way. JFCS’ trained therapists visit with families in their home and provide specialized counseling sessions to reduce stress, teach coping strategies and prevent a crisis.
JFCS of Southern Arizona is the only agency in the greater Tucson area providing this level of specialized therapy at no cost to families in need, for as long as needed. In-home services are a lifesaver for families like Jack’s, which has limited access to transportation, financial struggles and emotional stressors.
Since 1941, JFCS of Southern Arizona has provided behavioral-health and social-service programs to help people restore their well-being, cultivate self-sufficiency and strengthen their family life.
JFCS is a nonprofit agency serving the Jewish and greater Tucson community.
JFCS helps people of any religion or ethnic origin meet their full potential by restoring their well-being, cultivating self-sufficiency and strengthening family life.
Tax-credit donations account for 15 percent of revenue for JFCS. With your tax-credit donation, we keep children safer and strengthen families.
A $50 donation provides Jack with crayons, markers, and journals so he can continue to express himself. A $100 gift provides Jack with an individual counseling session by a highly skilled therapist trained in psychological trauma. And $400 provides Jack’s family with four counseling sessions focused on family strengthening; $800 provides a child like Jack with eight counseling sessions of specialized therapy.