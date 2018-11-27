Organization: Junior Achievement of Arizona.
Address: 6339 E. Speedway, #109, Tucson, 85710.
Phone: 520-792-2000.
Website: jaaz.org
Victor Moreno is the only child of a single teen mom. He grew up with the stark reality of poverty. She worked hard his whole life, modeling the best she could for her son but we all know the challenges of starting life as a teenage mom.
In his junior year at Tucson High School, Victor participated in Junior Achievement’s JA You’re Hired program. He learned how to write a resume that employers want to see, and learned how to present his best self on paper and in person in an interview.
At the JAYH Challenge, Victor won the highly competitive Interview Challenge. He earned a paid summer internship learning firsthand how to thrive in the workplace. In his senior year, Victor again seized the opportunity to participate in JA You’re Hired and further expanded his skills in collaboration and networking.
Because of Junior Achievement, Victor is planning for his future and taking the concrete steps needed to make his goals a reality.
He again worked over the summer, and started at the University of Arizona in the fall with a dual emphasis on engineering and business.
Said Victor: “I wouldn’t have a job today if it wasn’t for JA. Because of JA, I am 100 percent better as a person, student, and employee.”
To adequately prepare for their futures, our youth need educational programs that provide an understanding of practical workplace readiness skills, personal financial literacy and the academic requirements necessary to pursue their career aspirations.
Our schools cannot, and do not, address the issue of workforce preparedness and personal finance. Because of this, educators in our Tucson schools are imploring Junior Achievement expand our reach to fulfill this need.
Although our programs are free to students, teachers and schools, they are not free.
We receive no government funding and every Southern Arizona student we serve is funded by donations from the local community.
Junior Achievement of Arizona is a Qualifying Organization for the Arizona Tax Credit. Through this program, Arizonans have the unique ability to directly decide where our tax dollars should go – democracy in action.
Each year 5,000 Arizona kids like Victor receive JA’s life changing programs because people like you choose to invest in Junior Achievement.