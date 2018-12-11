Name: La Paloma Family Services
Address: 870 W. Miracle Mile Road Tucson, 85705
Phone: 520-750-9667
Website: lapalomakids.org
It is not uncommon for the young people who find themselves in the child welfare system to be literally left holding the bag of all their earthly belongings as they are placed in a stranger’s home abruptly and with little sense of what will be happening next in their lives.
The scourges of poverty, violence, substance abuse and mental illness that wreak havoc in the lives of children in this community never rest. The foster care system responds as best it can often against enormous odds and within the context of a system that faces challenges daily.
Tax credit donations to La Paloma Family Services do not by any means solve these problems; they do, however, bring relief to a child experiencing the trauma of abuse and separation from the world they know.
Providing a new set of clothes or shoes may not seem like much, but often the first steps to recovery entail having a sense of ownership of even the simplest things.
Over time as the child learns effective ways to deal with trauma and heartache resources provided by tax credit funds further to serve their needs in broader ways. It may be used to pay for resources beyond basic needs like paying fees to join a sports team or to outfit a child for a dance class or take music lessons.
As placement in a foster home stabilizes it may allow the family funds to enjoy outings or to replace furniture in a home or provide specialized tutoring to a child struggling in school.
Foster parents are not reimbursed in a way that makes fostering children profitable in a monetary sense. Their rewards run deeper than any dollar amount that could be named.
Nevertheless, they have needs that the current reimbursement rates do not cover for the children they serve. Tax credits go to very practical things that families need such as bedding, furnishings, cribs and high chairs, and the basic needs noted above.
Tax credits represent about 5 percent of La Paloma’s revenue each year. While that may seem a small amount, the resources the credits provide are a tipping point for many children and the foster families who care for them.
La Paloma needs your help. The need is not decreasing; the children we serve await your generosity and compassion.