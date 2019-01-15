Make Way for Books
“I didn’t want my kids to struggle like I did with reading. But we worried about school. We worried about our kids struggling. When my older son would bring his homework home or need to do reading, we didn’t have what we needed. We never had any books at home…” explained Julian’s mom.
At Make Way for Books, we believe every child deserves the chance to read and succeed and we know that starting early changes everything. Support from our tax-credit donors means we can travel out into the community to meet families like Julian’s with proven programming and books.
Julian’s mother found a flier for our Family Education and Literacy programming when she walked to school to drop off her fourth-grader. She decided she would enroll her three-year-old son Julian in our program. At the beginning, Julian would not leave his mom’s side. However, as the series went on, Julian was captivated by the stories. Seeing his enthusiasm, Julian’s dad rearranged his work schedule to go to the program, too.
Julian’s dad explained the experience was transformational, “This experience brought our family together. Now we are all reading together as a family — now we have so many books! I recommend this program to every family. This experience really helps kids learn how to focus, and to be engaged with books and each other. Julian never went to preschool but he got those concepts because of this program.”
Today, Julian is a thriving student and top-reader in his class.
The need in our community is great — 4 out of 5 young children do not have access to high-quality early education. However, early learning opportunities make a world of difference. Because of generous support from our donors, 98 percent of children like Julian gain early literacy and language skills that prepare them for success in reading and in school.
Donations to Make Way for Books can qualify for a dollar-for-dollar tax return through the Arizona Charitable Tax Credit and gives us the opportunity to give our youngest children the chance to reach their full potential. Next year, Make Way for Books is working to meet more than 400 young children (ages birth to 5) and their parents through our Family Education and Literacy program. Your support means we can ensure 400 children like Julian get the right start in school and in life.