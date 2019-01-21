Marana Main Health Center
13395 N. Marana Main St., Marana, 85653
520-682-4111, Ext. 6139
MHC Healthcare is the oldest community health center in Arizona, providing continuous health care since 1957. We began by providing medical care to migratory farm workers and other locals in Marana.
We established our sliding-fee scale, making it possible to deliver health care to a wider population, especially low-income and medically underserved patients.
MHC Healthcare is dedicated to providing excellence in integrated health services for everyone, regardless of insurance or ability to pay.
Today, MHC Healthcare is a network of 15 health centers, employs more than 500 and serves more than 50,000 patients annually. In 2017 we provided nearly 200,000 outpatient clinic visit services to our patients.
Our commitment and dedication to removing barriers to health services has allowed us to help more patients than we ever imagined.
The MHC Healthcare Foundation is an integral part of our organization. The foundation strives to generate a sustainable income to establish, maintain and expand MHC Healthcare’s integrated services and programs, which treat both our patients’ medical and behavioral-health needs. Every donation stays local and helps us provide quality, affordable health care to one more child, neighbor or family in need.
In Arizona, a staggering 44.4 percent of children experience traumatic events such as child abuse, domestic violence, rape, community violence and death of loved ones.
Traumatic events experienced during childhood increase the risk for health problems in adulthood, such as depression, alcoholism, drug abuse, suicide attempts, heart and liver diseases, pregnancy problems, high stress, uncontrollable anger and family, financial and employment challenges.
With the use of Trauma-Focused Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (TF-CBT) we can treat symptoms in children, adolescents and their parents. It assesses and identifies the trauma to improve methods of treatment.
MHC Healthcare wants to train our current clinicians and hire additional staff to perform TF-CBT to meet the unfortunate growing need in our community. Together we can make a real difference in the lives of those who have experienced traumatic events.
Nearly 30 million Americans who have diabetes are at risk for serious gum disease. Our dentists want to focus on the correlation between diabetic patients’ oral health habits and their A1C levels. Foundation funds allow treatment at no charge to the patient. Each patient in the study will receive a comprehensive exam along with information on ways to improve their oral health, which we expect will improve their A1C levels. Our findings will be shared with the American Diabetes Association for further studies and future grants.
MHC’s Women’s Health department serves women of all ages, providing family planning education, prenatal care, birth-control options and STI (sexually transmitted infections) testing.
Your contributions will help fund outreach education programs and much-needed technology for procedures critical to gynecological and obstetric care, which includes treating pre-cancerous conditions.
As a nonprofit organization, MHC Healthcare relies on financial contributions from the community to ensure we can continue to provide quality and compassionate healthcare.
From 2016 to 2018, the MHC Healthcare Foundation provided a colposcope and a fetal doppler for our Clinica de Alma, 180 locking opiod pill cases for the pharmacy, 27 data loggers (thermometers), seven bariatric scales, an H. Pylori Breathalyzer Unit for the lab at our main location in Marana, a dental surgical handpiece for extracting impacted teeth for our main dental location and spot binocular vision screeners for both the Oro Valley pediatrics and the Wyatt locations. In all, $97,866 in equipment was provided to further the care we offer to patients.