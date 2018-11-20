Organization: Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona.
Address: 4803 E. Fifth St., #209, Tucson, 85711.
Phone: 520-622-1600.
Website: mobilemealssoaz.org
Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona has been delivering medically tailored meals and vital socialization to isolated, homebound seniors and adults with disabilities since 1970.
Two years ago, Catherine, a Vietnam veteran and registered nurse, suffered a ruptured gallbladder and then a spiral leg fracture that left her unable to work. As Catherine was dealing with these medical traumas and managing her Type 1 diabetes, her daughter died.
Catherine’s misfortunes were compounded by a Social Security administrative error that resulted in no payments for months. She became homeless.
Fortunately, Catherine connected with the local Veterans Administration. It found her housing and referred her to Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona for medically tailored meals to help manage her diabetes. Through community partnerships, Mobile Meals also delivers free incontinence supplies for Catherine and supplemental pet food for her two beloved dachshunds, Sasha and Lacey.
“If it weren’t for Mobile Meals, I wouldn’t eat much. I’m feeling a lot better now,” says Catherine. Getting back on her feet includes taking care of her body and soul. Catherine is learning Qigong and the Native American flute.
Mobile Meals cannot help vulnerable Tucsonans like Catherine without your support.
Your Arizona Charitable Tax Credit donation helps ensure seniors and adults with disabilities in our community are able to live with dignity and independence in their own homes for as long as possible. Donations from individuals like you help with 30 percent of Mobile Meals’ costs each year.
- $50 help train a new Mobile Meals’ volunteer and conduct a background check to ensure the safety of each client. Volunteers donate over 30,000 hours and deliver nearly 100,000 meals every year.
- $120 provides two weeks of freshly prepared meals for a veteran, like Catherine, who needs help controlling her diabetes.
- $250 provides a full month of healthy meals and daily visits from a volunteer for a recently widowed senior who’s alone.
- $400 delivers seven weeks of daily home-delivered, medically tailored meals to a low-income senior at risk of having to move to a nursing home because of fragile health.
Your Arizona Charitable Tax Credit donation to Mobile Meals delivers so much more than a meal. Your generosity helps people in our community, like Catherine, discover their resilience and recover their health, dignity and independence.