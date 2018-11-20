Organization: Our Family Services.
Address: 2590 N. Alvernon Way, Tucson, 85712.
Phone: 520-323-1708, Ext. 224.
Website: Ourfamilyservices.org
Throughout her life, having a beautiful home has always been a point of pride for Rocio Villa. She keeps her kitchen sparkling clean and adorns her living room with beautiful decorations for the holidays.
Working to provide for her three children, her teenage sister and her mother means that Rocio has precious little time to dedicate to these efforts, but she manages to do it.
Rocio came in contact with Our Family Services after an injury and a late paycheck pulled her into a maelstrom of bills and late fees. She was at risk of losing her most precious thing — a place to call home.
Support from donors in Tucson through Arizona Charitable Tax Credit gifts enabled Our Family to pay one month’s worth of gas and electric bills. Rocio was able pay her rent on its due date for the first time in months, saving her hundreds of dollars in late fees and freeing her to catch up financially.
Through this assistance, Rocio’s children were also connected with school supplies and transportation so they can continue to thrive academically.
After guidance from Our Family Services, Rocio feels more empowered to advocate for herself at work. She feels comfortable speaking up so she is paid on time to avoid future housing crises.
Many of us may not even realize when one of our neighbors has hit a tough time. Losing one’s home will ripple into not being able to cook your children a healthy meal or not having an address to put on a job application.
A $400 tax-credit donation can pay two months of utility bills, and an $800 tax-credit donation can cover move-in costs so a mother has a safe place to tuck her children in at night.
Our Family Services is proud to be in a community where folks have been donating these special gifts to help their neighbors for over 60 years.
Your financial contributions help Our Family Services eliminate homelessness and strengthen our community. As Rocio said, “We had some pretty dark times, but I don’t want to focus on that. My kids pick up on my energy, and I’m telling them things are only going to get better.”