Parent Aid has been serving Pima County families since 1990, working to strengthen skills and partner with families to educate and support parents in meeting the emotional and physical needs of their children. We have the privilege of working with families who have children birth to age 12, as the challenges of parenthood are ever-changing.
One family in our program, Jennifer Corbin and her partner, Christopher Cook, had their first child, Owl, in September, and admittedly didn’t know anything about babies.
Parenthood was intimidating, and they knew they wanted support, but friends cautioned them about it being burdensome to their schedule. They can now vouch that working with us has not been burdensome or difficult to coordinate, as we work our best on our end to meet at times that are convenient for families.
As new parents, Jennifer and Christopher said that “it can be isolating,” but that having the home visits kept them grounded in reality, and gave them something to look forward to from the mundane.
Jennifer experienced a lot of anxiety caring for her newborn and would find herself rushing to the doctor’s office or emergency room for things just out of sheer fear that she would miss taking care of anything promptly enough.
We were able to begin with our Health Module for our in-home curriculum and provide her with a health manual that specifically outlines guidelines for when to take a child to the ER, doctor’s office, or when to care for them at home. This has eliminated unnecessary hospital visits and helped both mom and dad to gain confidence in their roles as caregivers.
At a recent home visit, Jennifer and Christopher asked their family support specialist how babies learn to communicate, and were guided on ways that they could support the language development of their son.
Without the close one-to-one support of our program, families such as this one would miss out on opportunities to raise their children in an environment that will help them thrive.
A donation of $800 provides six months of ongoing support to a family in our program, or $400 covers a four-week parenting series, where parents learn how to support development, use positive discipline and prepare children to succeed in school and in life.