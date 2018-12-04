Organization: Pima Council on Aging
Address: 8467 E. Broadway, Tucson, AZ 85710
Phone: 520-790-0504
Website: pcoa.org
For more than 50 years, the Pima Council on Aging has been assisting older people and their families across Pima County.
When our lower-income, older friends and neighbors need help with their coolers, heaters or plumbing, they call the Pima Council on Aging for help, and we respond to ensure their comfort and safety.
Through Pima Meals on Wheels, we deliver freshly prepared meals to older adults who can no longer cook for themselves to be certain they have enough nutritious food to eat.
The Pima Council on Aging provides education to help prevent life-threatening falls, assistance navigating the complex world of Medicare and support to people caring for aging loved ones so they can continue their challenging yet rewarding work.
Caring for a loved one at home is hard work, and a few years ago, Karen Shields shared her story with us. “I promised (my mother) I would never put her in a home. That was a fear that she had. And I did not. I would not have been able to do that if it hadn’t been for Pima Council on Aging.”
Karen says that it was only with the caregiver respite services she received from the Pima Council on Aging that she was able to keep that promise. Karen’s mother lived on her own with support from PCOA until she suffered a stroke that left her requiring her daughter’s round-the-clock care for the rest of her life. “I needed a break every once in a while because it was very intense” says Karen. “For me, Pima Council on Aging was a lifesaver.”
As a tax-credit donor to the Pima Council on Aging, you support all of PCOA’s programs including helping your friends and neighbors keep their promises by supporting their labor of love. Your gift of $800 can provide six months of weekly respite visits to help a family caregiver maintain critical health and balance in their own life. With $400, you can provide a class for up to 12 unpaid family caregivers, bolstering their confidence and skills.
Your Arizona Charitable Tax Credit donation to the Pima Council on Aging delivers critical assistance for people like Karen, and so much more.
Through your generosity, older adults and their families receive the care, information and support they need to live happy, healthy and independent lives.