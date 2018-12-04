Organization: Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation
Address: 4574 E. Broadway, Tucson, 85711
Phone: 520-621-8646
Website: sarsef.org
Serving Arizona for 64 years, SARSEF, the Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation, provides essential job training to 135,000 students each year.
SARSEF teaches students how to find solutions to real-world problems using critical thinking and STEM (Science Technology Engineering Mathematics) skills.
When students make decisions based on data, and form conclusions based on evidence, they not only become better thinkers, they become better students. On Arizona State Tests, SARSEF students scored higher — even at Title I schools in areas of poverty.
- 25.8 precent better in math.
- 30.2 percent better in reading.
- 27.9 percent better in science.
And those thinking skills carry over to future years. A 2018 Eller College research project determined that at the UA:
- The GPA’s of SARSEF alumni are 2.41 percent higher than non-alumni.
- Their average GPA is 3.60 (and 35 percent of alumni GPA’s are 3.80 or higher).
- 0 percent of SARSEF alumni GPA’s are below 3.0
- 100 percent of SARSEF alumni were enrolled in STEM-related majors.
The Bureau of Labor and Statistics reported that there will be an increase in 500,000 STEM-related jobs by 2020, this is good news for our state. SARSEF is building a strong, future STEM work force.
Last year, SARSEF increased under-represented students participating in kindergarten through Grade 12 research:
- 57 percent are now female.
- 60 percent are non-white minority.
- 59 percent are from Title I schools, areas of poverty, or underserved rural schools.
However, only 21 percent of Arizona schools are currently served.
You can help. For each $400 donation, SARSEF will provide job training in one more school in Arizona, providing:
- In-class presentations to teach students how to solve a problem and train them to apply critical thinking and STEM skills.
- Professional development for teachers on integrating the state standards and critical thinking training strategies using STEM skills.
- Parent science nights for families to guide them in how to support and encourage each child so they know they can do science and engineering.
Every donation means one more school. And that matters because every child matters.
SARSEF’s vision for the future is: Every Child. Thinking Critically. Solving Problems.
By donating your Arizona Tax Credit to SARSEF, you can help SARSEF celebrate its first year as a qualified charitable organization.