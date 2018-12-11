Organization: Sister Jose Women’s Center
Address: 1050 S. Park Ave., Tucson, 85719
Phone: 520-909-3905
Website: sisterjose.org
Imagine sleeping in your car, in the park, at the bus stop or not sleeping at all because you are too afraid. When the sun rises, you begin the hunt for a clean restroom. The rest of your day is spent trying to meet your daily human needs: a hot shower, clean clothing and a meal to fill your empty stomach.
Imagine you are a woman in your 40s, 50s or 60s. And every day is the same.
The first thing you noticed about Celia was her broken arm in a cloth sling. She was tired, dirty and hungry. On the streets for two years, she had used meth to get through the days. More than anything, she was ready to change her life.
Celia was 48 years old and her grown children had lost hope for her. She was down, but was ready to do whatever it took to move forward. Celia’s arm has healed, and she has four months of sober living.
As a member of Sister Jose’s Create Program, she has completed 16 weeks of classes and is ready to start an eight-week culinary program offered in conjunction with the YWCA’s Corazon Café and Catering.
Celia loves her visits with her new grand-daughter, her children are proud of her accomplishments and she is proud of herself.
She will tell you, “I owe everything to Sister Jose’s.”
Sister Jose Women’s Center helps women heal and reclaim their lives as members of our community.
It welcomes up to 100 homeless women daily with hot meals, hot showers, free clothes, laundry access and safety from the streets.
In this nurturing community of “sisters helping sisters” women learn to trust again.
Outside agencies that bring behavioral and medical health services, housing and specialized programs are part of the Sister Jose community.
Every night, 36 women sleep safely after enjoying a home-cooked meal prepared by dedicated volunteers that staff the daytime and overnight programs.
When you give to Sister Jose Women’s Center, despair turns into hope, isolation ends and women once paralyzed by fear and failure become empowered and return to our community as valuable members.
Last year, 30 percent of our budget was covered by donations through the Arizona Tax Credit. Sister Jose Women’s Center is a local organization and local support keeps our doors open. Give, so homeless women can live.