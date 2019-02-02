Arizona’s hiring of 33-year-old offensive line coach Kyle DeVan from Ball State last week fit with the Pac-12’s current model of offensive line coaches – younger and more liable to recruit with effectiveness. Nine of the 12 league schools now have offensive line coaches in either their first or second year in the Pac-12. UCLA’s Justin Frye, Stanford’s Kevin Carberry, Washington’s Scott Huff, WSU’s Mason Miller and Colorado’s Chris Kapilovic are all 30-something newbies up from schools like Nevada, Boise State and Boston College. Old-school offensive line coaches still exist — Cal’s Steve Greatwood is 60, Oregon State’s Jim Michalczik is 52 and ASU’s Dave Christensen is 58 — but there is an undeniable shift to younger coaches.