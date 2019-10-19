Arizona Theatre Company continues its season with Lauren Gunderson’s “Silent Sky,” based on the true story of astronomer Henrietta Leavitt.
Sean Daniels, ATC’s artistic director, gives us four reasons we want to see it:
- If you loved “Hidden Figures,” this is a similar story. A woman, Henrietta Leavitt, who had one of the great astrological breakthroughs of our time, figured out where we are in the universe – and did it without using the telescope (they thought having women by the telescope would make the men uncomfortable). And, she got none of the credit. Even today, people know Edwin Hubble (who based his work on hers and whose name is on the Hubble Telescope) but not her.
- Gunderson is the most-produced playwright in the country – again. She has emerged as the voice of her generation and theaters around the world have embraced her. But this is her first show at Arizona Theatre Company.
- She just had a hit play in London starring “Game of Thrones’” Maisie Williams (Arya Stark). She’s about to do a show off-Broadway with “Orange Is The New Black’s” Kate Mulgrew (Red).
She now considers Arizona one of her theatrical homes. She is already working on several plays for ATC to premiere.