This is the view from 30,000 feet — the big-picture team stats that might show what separates the 5-6 Wildcats from the 6-5 Sun Devils.
The teams score about the same number of points per game; Arizona is at 30.5, ASU is at 29.8. The Sun Devils are superior defensively, though: They’re allowing 23.7 points per game compared to the Wildcats’ 31.8. The latter leaped over 30 because of the 69-point debacle in Pullman last week.
(ASU didn’t face league-leading Washington State this season. But before you decry their schedule, please note that the Sun Devils did have to play Washington and Stanford. The traditional North Division powers are back on the Wildcats’ slate next season.)
ASU is yielding 9.1 fewer points per game than last season, a credit to Edwards and ace defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, whom Edwards brought over from San Diego State. The Sun Devils also are allowing 58.7 fewer yards per game.
The biggest difference between Arizona’s defensive profile and ASU’s can be found in pass defense. The Wildcats fell to last in the Pac-12 at 269.9 yards allowed per game after coughing up 482 at Washington State. The Sun Devils are sixth at 234.7 — a 40.2-yard improvement from 2017.
Arizona is the most-penalized team in the conference. Technically, the UA is tied with USC at 8.0 flags per game, but the Wildcats’ have cost them 34 more yards.
ASU ranks seventh in penalty yards per game, at 55.0 — 21.9 fewer than Arizona. But how much does that really matter? The Wildcats have been penalized 10 or more times in four games … and won all four. It has happened once to the Sun Devils — in their season-opening victory over UTSA.
Another one from the Misleading Stats File: The official red-zone defense numbers suggest Arizona is superior in this area, allowing a score 74.4 percent of the time, the second-best rate in the Pac-12. ASU is seventh at 84.6.
But any coach or player will tell you that touchdown percentage is the more relevant measure of success. The Sun Devils are actually better at keeping opponents out of the end zone. Foes have scored TDs on 59.0 percent of their red-zone trips against ASU. UA opponents are at 62.8 percent.
The most notable statistical difference between the longstanding rivals in 2018 is turnover margin. ASU is No. 1 in the Pac-12 at plus-7; Arizona is ninth at minus-2
Remarkably, no Sun Devils running back has lost a fumble — or put the ball on the ground — in 853 consecutive carries, dating to the 2016 season. That incredible streak, which doesn’t include receptions by tailbacks, is now 30 games long.
This season alone, UA tailbacks have fumbled nine times, losing six.