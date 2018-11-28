Last week: Lost to Arizona State, 41-40
Bowl projection: Not eligible
We said it: “The line will have to do its job to help Khalil Tate develop as a passer, and if the young defense continues to mature, Arizona should have no problem winning more games than in 2017.”
OK, so it was unfair to presume that a quarterback with eight career starts would be Arizona’s first Heisman Trophy recipient. The offense underperformed under first-year coach Kevin Sumlin and coordinator Noel Mazzone, if only for the unreasonably lofty expectations. Give Sumlin some time to recruit his own guys and perfect his system at Arizona. Tate threw nearly twice as many touchdowns as a year ago (26 up from 14), passed for almost 1,000 more yards (2,530 up from 1,591) and was intercepted eight times compared to last year's nine. Those are developments in which any team should find solace.