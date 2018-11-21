Last week: Lost to Washington State, 69-28
This week: vs. Arizona State, 1:30 p.m. Saturday
There’s always a silver lining, right? If you watched Khalil Tate ravage the record books a year ago in a stretch of games when he set the FBS quarterback record for rushing yards in a game and won four straight Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week honors, you probably don’t think much of his latest three-game run. But consider this: Tate has scored more total touchdowns in his last three games (12) than in any stretch last season, ranks third in the Pac-12 this year in passing yards per attempt (8.5), second in passing efficiency rating (152) and third in passing touchdowns (23). He’s set career-highs in passing yards three different times this season, most recently with 350 against Colorado, and twice has passed for five touchdowns in a game. Even through the debacle in Pullman, Tate is playing some of the best football of his career, and the numbers don’t lie. The Wildcats are thankful for ASU’s suspect pass defense, since its rush ‘D’ allows just 3.9 yards per carry. Arizona will need Tate to maintain his success through the air this week when it vies for bowl eligibility in the first chapter of the Territorial Cup under Kevin Sumlin and Herm Edwards.