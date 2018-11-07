Last week: Beat Colorado, 42-34
This week: Bye
Arizona was 3-5 two weeks ago, entering its most difficult stretch of the season and barely holding onto bowl aspirations. All it did next was beat the No. 19 team by four touchdowns and upend a desperate and dangerous Buffaloes team. The Wildcats are playing their best football under first-year coach Kevin Sumlin, and quarterback Khalil Tate looks looks much better. Tate reinvented himself with career highs in passing yards and touchdowns to surge past an early deficit in the win over Colorado, while Sumlin again displayed what Arizona is capable of in Tate’s hands. The Wildcats must beat the nation’s top passing offense in Pullman if they hope to avoid a win-or-go-home Territorial Cup game that’s always a toss-up.