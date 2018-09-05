Last week: Lost to BYU, 28-23
This week: at Houston, 9 a.m. Saturday
Analysis: Few saw Arizona’s season-opening loss to BYU coming. Khalil Tate struggled to find any sort of rhythm, the defense struggled at times to get off the field and the Wildcats flopped their way toward the bottom of the power rankings. Arizona hasn’t lost consecutive games to start a season since 1981, and this week is no gimme. The UA will try to bounce back against potential No. 1 draft pick Ed Oliver, Houston’s star defensive lineman. It’s a tall order for Kevin Sumlin and his UA offense. Look on the bright side: Few expected Arizona to be a playoff team anyway, so it has two more nonconference games to get things in order before its Pac-12 opener.