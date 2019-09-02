Following Arizona's disappointing season-opening loss to Hawaii, there wasn't much chatter on the return flight to Tucson.
The Wildcats' defense allowed 595 yards to Hawaii despite being plus-four in the turnover battle including four interceptions.
"There were things we were awful at," said head coach Kevin Sumlin during his weekly press conference Monday.
Sumlin also mentioned Arizona's personnel utilizing the bye week to reflect on how they can improve heading into the home opener against NAU on Saturday.
"It gives you an opportunity to look inside and work on yourself," he said. "Last week was about us more than opponents."
Sumlin also addressed Arizona's defense, a walk-on receiving a scholarship and freshmen standouts among other things at this press conference, here's what he said.