The Arizona Wildcats were kept out of the Pac-12's on-court awards Monday but center Chase Jeter was named Tuesday to the conference's all-academic team.
Jeter, a redshirt junior who has a 3.54 grade-point average, graduated in December with an undergraduate degree in social and behavioral sciences and human understanding. He spent his first two seasons of college at Duke, then redshirted at Arizona in 2017-18 before playing this season.
Jeter is UA's first Pac-12 all-academic honoree since Kaleb Tarczewski earned the honor in 2013-14.
Oregon State's Stephen Thompson, Jr. was named the Pac-12's scholar-athlete of the year, while the Pac-12's all-academic team also includes Oregon State senior center Gligorije Rakocevic, Washington State junior forward Jeff Pollard and Oregon State guard Zach Reichle and Stanford sophomore guard Isaac White.